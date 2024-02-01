We did not buy eggs for 17 UAH, but every 4th egg was of poor quality, - response of Ministry of Defense to Public Anti-Corruption Council. DOCUMENT

The Ministry of Defence purchased at least 179,400 eggs at UAH 17 under a contract with "Active Company".

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the response to a request from the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defence.

As noted in the response, in 2023, the Ministry conducted an internal audit, which received information from 158 units on the volume of products received, including eggs for the period from 2 January 2023 to 28 May 2023.

"Based on the results of processing the information received, the Internal Audit Service found that the said military units received 179,400 eggs for UAH 17 per egg in the period from 1 January 2023 to 19 February 2023 under the contract of 23 December 2022 No. 286/2/22/75," the Resource Department said in a response.

At the same time, the payment was made after the amendments to the supplemental agreement were made, when the prices were reduced to UAH 9.

In other words, the internal audit did not find any payment for eggs at UAH 17.

Read more: Ministry of Defense prevents supply of over 362 tons of spoiled food to military units

At the same time, an earlier audit conducted by the territorial department of the Accounting Chamber in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions (in Kyiv) at the military unit *** found that "ACTIVE COMPANY" LLC, under the contract concluded with the Ministry of Defence dated 23.12.2022 No. 286/2/22/75 (as amended on 20.02.2023 No. 286/2/22/75/1), supplied certain food products at inflated prices.

For example, according to the Internet resource, prices for C1 chicken eggs in June 2023 ranged from UAH 5.66 to 6.05 per piece(Kvochka chicken eggs (C1 10 pcs. ) - UAH 56.63 (5.66 per piece), Yasensvit chicken eggs (C1 18 pcs.) - UAH 108.16 (5.72 per piece).), Eggs Yasensvit (C1 10 pcs. ) - 57.16 UAH (5.72 per unit), Eggs Yasensvit (C1 18 pcs. ) - 108.98 UAH (6.05 per unit), Eggs Yasensvit (C1 30 pcs. ) - 179.18 UAH (5.97 per unit)).

According to the agreement, the price of a first-grade chicken egg per 1 pc. was UAH 17.0, which was 2.8 times higher. Subsequently, an additional agreement reduced the price to UAH 9.0 per egg.

The Defence Intelligence Agency should also report that since the beginning of 2024, the Department of Safety and Veterinary Medicine has carried out 81 sanitary measures (including

23 inspections of certain issues related to the catering of military units (institutions), 58 sampling for laboratory tests), during which food products with a total weight of 2169.949 tonnes, 3, 7887 table eggs, and 42.144 tonnes of drinking water were inspected.

In the course of sanitary measures, no low-quality and dangerous food products were allowed to be supplied to personnel in general

weighing 93.108 tonnes, and 10142 table eggs.

That is, every 4th egg was of poor quality.

All of the above data confirms the position of the Defence Intelligence Agency on the need to move to separate product groups in food procurement.

As a reminder, on 21 January 2023, the media reported that the Ministry of Defence could purchase food for the military at prices that are 2-3 times too high.

The agency responded by stating: "The media reports about the purchase of food for the military are misleading and manipulative. We are preparing materials for the SSU". Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denied the information about the purchase of food at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document published by the media - the supplier indicated the price for a kilogram of eggs rather than a dozen.

The Ministry of Defence's catering service provider denied allegations of price gouging and invited members of the Defence Committee to the production site.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence. Reznikov was retained in his position.

The Ministry of Defence is audited by the State Audit Service.

TheNABU and the SAPO are investigating the procurement information in the framework of criminal proceedings that were initiated before the publication of the journalistic investigation.

After the procurement scandal, Reznikov announced a reform of the army's food supply.

It was reported that Deputy Defence Minister Shapovalov was allowed to resign. Bohdan Khmelnytsky, deputy director of the Ministry of Defence's Department for Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources, was also dismissed.

Later, it became known that Tatiana Hlyniana, a supplier of food to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was the owner of four hotels in the Croatian resort city of Split.