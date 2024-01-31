Military exercises will take place on outskirts of Kyiv from February 1 to 3: Citizens may hear loud noises

From February 1 to February 3, military exercises will be held in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, so residents may hear loud noises.

This was reported by the press service of the KMMA, Censor.NET reports.

"From February 1 to February 3, military exercises will be held on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv (Bucha district). According to the plan, they will last both day and night. Therefore, loud noises may be heard at any time during these days," the statement said.

The KCIA urged people to remain calm and closely monitor air raid warnings.

