News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Russians unsuccessfully assaulted Ukrainian Armed Forces footholds on left bank of Dnipro river three times on January 31 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the situation at the Armed Forces’ footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region on January 31, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The enemy does not abandon its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, 3 unsuccessful attempts to assault the positions of our troops were made during the day."

