SSU reclassifies case of grenade attack in Zakarpattia village council. Defendant faces life imprisonment

After reclassification of the case, the deputy who exploded grenades in the village council in Zakarpattia may be sentenced to life imprisonment

This was reported on Facebook by the SSU Office in Zakarpattia region, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, law enforcement officers have changed the qualification of the proceedings on the explosion of three combat grenades during a meeting of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia, qualifying it as a terrorist act that led to the death of people," the statement said.

The SSU Office notes that criminal proceedings over this fact are currently being investigated under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

But now the bomber Serhii Batryn faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

Explosion of grenades in Zakarpattia

On December 15, one of the deputies, Serhii Batryn, detonated grenades in the building of the Keretsky village council in Mukachevo district during a session. At the time, the police classified the deputy's actions as a terrorist act, and the bomber faced up to 10 years in prison. However, later, it was reported that two people died from injuries sustained in the explosion.

