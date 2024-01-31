Putin’s imperial ambitions will only grow - Pistorius in Bundestag

Germany should continue to support Ukraine and at the same time strengthen its own defense capabilities, as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperial ambitions will only grow in the foreseeable future, and he is not the only authoritarian ruler in the world.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a speech in the Bundestag during the debate on the draft budget for 2024, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The minister stressed that for the first time in a decade, Germany will fulfill its NATO commitment to bring defense spending to 2.1% of GDP with the 2024 budget.

According to him, the increase in defense spending to the highest amount in the history of the current Bundeswehr is a clear signal that Germany takes security and defense seriously.

Read more: Russia will continue prisoner exchanges with Ukraine - Putin

"I am convinced that Putin's imperial claims are far from being exhausted. Putin will continue to use all means of violence to increase Russia's influence and change its borders. Therefore, we must continue to support our Ukrainian friends," the minister said.

He reminded that Germany has long been providing extremely large support to Ukraine, this year it is more than half of what the rest of the EU countries provide together. Pistorius complained that despite all this, he heard in the debate "exclusively about one weapon system" (he did not say the word Taurus) and criticism for hesitation in making an independent decision to supply it.

"We remain Ukraine's most powerful and reliable supporter," the Defense Minister emphasized.He drew attention to the "leg-split" of helping Ukraine and at the same time meeting the needs of the Bundeswehr, which has been somewhat neglected over the past 30 years.

Read more: Kremlin announces Putin’s visit to Turkey: he will talk about Ukraine

"We need a strong Bundeswehr that can deter. This is the only way we can prevent the worst. You can only prevent war if you prepare for it," the politician said, adding that there is no such thing as "zero-tariff" security.

On Wednesday, the Bundestag approved the budget of the Federal Ministry of Defense in the second reading with the votes of the government coalition factions. It provides for expenditures of 51.95 billion euros, up from 50.12 billion euros in 2023. This is also 15 million more than the government had requested. Compared to the government's draft, the appropriation of liabilities for future fiscal years was increased by 7.22 to 49.04 billion euros.

Read more: Putin says number of Russian troops in Ukraine reaches 600,000