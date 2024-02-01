Umierov warns allies of critical shortage of shells in letter to EU - Bloomberg

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has written to his EU counterparts to warn of a critical shortage of artillery shells.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.

"Usually, the side that has the most ammunition for the battle wins," Umierov said, according to the document.

It is noted that in his address, the head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said that the country is unable to fire more than 2,000 shells per day across the front line, which stretches for 1,500 kilometres. This is less than a third of the ammunition used by Russia.

"Ukraine's arms deficit is growing every day, Umerov added, urging his EU allies to do more to fulfil their promise to supply one million artillery shells. According to him, Ukraine needs to at least match the firepower deployed by its enemy," the statement said.

Ukraine needs 200,000 155mm shells per month, the document says.

It is noted that according to Estonian estimates, Russia intends to receive almost twice as many, as about a million shells come from North Korea.

Bloomberg also reports that at a meeting of defence ministers on Wednesday, the EU said it would have the capacity to produce 1 million shells a year and plans to double that capacity to 2 million in 2025. The United States is also increasing its production of shells to help Ukraine meet its needs.

