ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13275 visitors online
News
1 106 0

Russians attack Ukraine with 4 "Shaheds" at night, air defense destroys 2 - Air Force

ппо

At night, the Russian occupiers struck again, using 4 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Air Force of the AFU.

"This night, the enemy used four UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. Two were destroyed in Kharkiv region," the report said.

Watch more: Air battle between Ukrainian and Russian drones. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (1585) Anti-aircraft warfare (1464) Air forces (1416)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 