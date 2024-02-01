Russians attack Ukraine with 4 "Shaheds" at night, air defense destroys 2 - Air Force
At night, the Russian occupiers struck again, using 4 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Air Force of the AFU.
"This night, the enemy used four UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. Two were destroyed in Kharkiv region," the report said.
