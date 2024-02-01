Speaker of House of Representatives Johnson said that issue of aid to Ukraine and border security will "probably" be divided - mass media

House Speaker Mike Johnson told three leaders of the Baltic states’ parliaments that the issue of border security with Mexico and related financial aid to Ukraine is "likely" to be divided over concerns about reforming border policy.

As reported by Censor.NET, The Hill reports this with reference to an unnamed source who knows about the course of this conversation.

According to the publication, Johnson said that the decision will ultimately depend on the text of the border bill after negotiations in the Senate, which he told the speakers of the Baltic parliaments.

Speaking to Semafor, the speaker's spokesman Raj Shah downplayed the comments and said they were made in a hypothetical context.

At the same time, it is not clear whether the possible division of this package will mean a separate vote in the House of Representatives of the Congress on all items, including the issue of aid to Ukraine.

A separate vote on military aid to Kyiv could expose Johnson to criticism from radical lawmakers in his Republican Party who oppose further aid to Ukraine, the newspaper added.

