There will be more drones. Contracts for hundreds of thousands of UAVs are planned for 2024 - Umerov

This year, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans contracts for hundreds of thousands of drones for the military.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, together with the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and teams of ministries, he met with more than 120 UAV manufacturers.

"We are doing everything to ensure that technological innovations reach the front as soon as possible - saving the lives of our soldiers and destroying enemies. The state is and will be a partner of everyone who makes our army stronger," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

"There will be more drones. This year, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense plans contracts for hundreds of thousands of UAVs. These are, in particular, long-term contracts so that manufacturers can plan to scale up their production," Umerov added.