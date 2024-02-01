Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity talk to their families on phone: "Mom, I’m in Ukraine. I’m alive". VIDEO
Videos have been published online showing the first conversations between Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity and their families.
According to Censor.NET, the recordings show emotional conversations between four soldiers released from captivity. One of them, a Ukrainian officer, talks to his son, who is fighting with the occupiers, and asks him to prepare everything necessary to return to the ranks.
"I'm with you guys. I've been dreaming about this. I will work it out," he says in the conversation.
