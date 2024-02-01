More than 900 "Azov" fighters who defended Mariupol are still in Russian captivity - brigade commander Prokopenko

More than 900 soldiers of the "Azov" brigade, who held the defense of Mariupol for 86 days, are still being held captive by the Russians. In two years, the names of "Azovians" appeared on the lists for exchange only a few times.

The commander of the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov" of theNGU, Lt. Col. Denys Prokopenko (Redis), writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports. This is how he reacted to the exchange of prisoners of war, as part of which 207 defenders returned to Ukraine on January 31.

"I sincerely congratulate the release from enemy captivity of two soldiers of the 12th "AZOV" brigade of the NGU, who, after the expansion of the "Azov" unit from a regiment to a brigade, became part of our military family. However, my joy for their return is overshadowed by the fact that the relatives of the soldiers who defended Mariupol as part of the "Azov" regiment will not see the names of their loved ones on the lists again. In all the exchanges since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, only a few times have my brothers' names appeared in them. Although more than one and a half years have passed since receiving the order to stop the defense of Mariupol," wrote Prokopenko.

Read more: Russians are playing on this painful issue for our society, but we will get all Azov people out of captivity – Budanov on exchange of military from Azov

He noted that more than 900 Azov residents remain in Russian captivity.

"We are waging a tough fight against the occupiers in the forests of Kreminnaya, destroying and capturing Russian soldiers, and we continue to believe that the relevant structures are making sufficient efforts to free our heroes. Thank you to every Ukrainian who remembers their feat and fights for their freedom!" concluded the commander of "Azov".