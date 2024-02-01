EU summit will approve 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine - Prime Minister of Belgium De Croix

Today, February 1, the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union will reach an agreement on financial assistance to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croix.

He added that there is no alternative to a compromise on aid to Ukraine between the 27 EU member states and that such an agreement is extremely important.

Reuters notes that the February 1 EU summit is seen as the last chance to reach an agreement on a four-year, €50 billion economic aid plan for Ukraine, a plan that has met with fierce resistance from Hungary.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, also said that he is "cautiously optimistic" about reaching an agreement, "if Hungary is ready to compromise."

