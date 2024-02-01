Updated SCJ continues to make questionable decisions, in particular, it stopped disciplinary case against judge Tandyr - Shabunin

After the renewal, the SCJ continues to make decisions that raise many questions. Which makes you think about another reboot of this body.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Communist Party of Ukraine Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET informs.

"The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) makes decisions that demonstrate a loss of connection with reality. I would like to remind you that the restart of the previous SCJ was a result of the reform that we pushed with our colleagues. The actions of the new SCJ described below motivate us to think about another reboot of this body." , - he noted.

Thus, according to Shabunin, the second disciplinary chamber of the SCJ stopped the consideration of the disciplinary case against Judge Oleksii Tandyr, who, according to the investigation, committed a fatal road accident at the checkpoint at the entrance to Kyiv.

"The speaker was Vitaly Salikhov, a member of the SCJ. He argued for this proposal by the fact that he did not have time to collect the necessary evidence to draw up a conclusion. In particular, regarding whether Tandyr violated traffic rules and whether he was in an intoxicated state. Next week, the member of the SCJ Salikhov went on vacation, which is why he allegedly does not have time to prepare an opinion by February 10. As a result, by voting 3 in favor (Salikhov, Melnyk, Burlakov) and 2 against (Maselko and Bondarenko), the decision was supported and the case was stopped," he added.

The second example given by Shabunin is Serhii Galyonkin, the head of the Poltava Court of Appeal.

The Third Disciplinary Chamber of the SCJ applied to the judge a "severe reprimand and deprived him of additional payments to the official salary for 3 months."

"This is the judge who lived (and possibly still lives) in a church building with an area of 661 square meters. Later, he successfully passed certification, began to receive 2.5 million hryvnias per year, and once again headed the Court of Appeal of the Poltava region. For what the members of the SCJ decided to "severely" punish Galyonkin.

The fact is that the NABU recorded Galyonkin's communication with the lawyer and other judges regarding the "resolution of the issue" in two proceedings regarding drunken drivers, one of whom is the judge's son. ...

There is no evidence in the case file that Galyonkin received money for his decision, but there are obvious signs of wrongdoing, for which the SCJ should fire this "judge". However, the issue of Galyonkin's release did not receive the required number of votes. For the members of the SCJ, everything turned out to be "not so unambiguous"... Therefore, the members of the disciplinary chamber decided that it was enough to punish Galyonkin with a severe reprimand and deprivation of additional payments for three months. This decision was supported by the members of the SCJ Dmytro Lukyanov, Inna Plakhtiy, Oleh Kandyuba, and Anna Kotelevets," Shabunin noted.

"These are not the only decisions of the renewed SCJ that do not come to our heads. After such maneuvers, we in the Central Committee of the Central Committee will follow the decisions of this body more closely. If the SCJ continues to make similar decisions, my colleagues and I will seriously think about returning to the previous round of judicial reform, " concluded the head of the ACC.

