Zelenskyy has his own vision of what should happen on battlefield. Generals do not always agree - author of book about President of Ukraine Shuster

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed his own understanding of what should happen on the battlefield. It does not always coincide with the plans and strategies of the generals.

Simon Shuster, the author of "The Showman", a book about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said this in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda".

In this way, he answered journalists' questions about the essence of the controversy between Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"During the full-scale war, President Zelensky began to form his own understanding of what should happen on the battlefield, how the troops should drive the Russians away, where to attack, how to attack, what to attack with, how to use the limited resources that the Armed Forces had at one stage or another. These priorities did not always coincide with the plans and strategies of the generals," Shuster said.

He reminded that the president, according to the Constitution, is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"Sometimes he (Zelenskyy - Ed.) used this power and told the generals what to do and how to do it. And this is also part of his evolution and an important factor in understanding why his relationship with Zaluzhnyi has come to the point where it is now," Shuster explains.

Zaluzhnyi's resignation is possible

Earlier, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, later, President Zelensky's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, said in a comment to UP that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had not been dismissed.

According to media reports, the dismissal process was slowed down when the news of the resignation hit the press. However, Western publications suggest that Zelenskyy will still release Zaluzhnyi - it's only a matter of time.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the DIU, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Land Forces and the Eastern Front, are mentioned as possible successors to Zaluzhnyi. According to media reports, both of them refused to take Zaluzhnyi's place.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi the position of NSDC secretary, but he did not accept the offer.