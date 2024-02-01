Borrell will call for increased military aid to Ukraine at EU summit: There is no more time

At today’s summit in Brussels, the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union should increase military aid to Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to The Guardian.

"My proposal is to increase military support for Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund. I will call on them (leaders - ed.) to reach an agreement as soon as possible because there is no more time," he emphasized.

According to Borrell, Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest threat to European security.

"We can and should do more to support Ukraine... If we don't, we will pay a higher price," he added.

