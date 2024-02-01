Defense forces eliminated 32 occupiers, destroyed 2 observation posts, and 9 enemy guns on left bank of Dnipro

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two enemy observation posts, 9 guns, and 32 Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region over the past day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"The defense forces will continue to inflict fire damage on the locations of the enemy's deployment, his positions and rears," the message reads.

Over the past day, the enemy on the left bank of the Dnipro has lost:

32 occupants;

1 MLRS "Grad";

9 guns, incl. howitzer "Msta-B";

3 unmanned aerial vehicles: 2 attacks "Lancets" and reconnaissance "Merlin";

7 units of automotive equipment.

2 observation points.

The investigation is ongoing, the press service added.

