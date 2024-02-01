More than 40 new models of weapons and equipment adopted for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense

In January 2024, the Ministry of Defense authorized more than 40 samples of Ukrainian and foreign-made weapons and military equipment for use in the armed forces.

This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to ArmyInform.

The new list of approved samples of weapons and military equipment (WME) includes self-propelled artillery systems, mortars, specialized vehicles, and UAVs.

In particular, the list of drones of various modifications used by the Armed Forces increased by eight units in January. Eight units of new ammunition for UAVs were also added.

The list also includes foreign-made equipment. In particular, a British 155-millimeter self-propelled artillery system, a 120-millimeter self-propelled mortar made in Poland (on an IFV chassis).

In addition, two types of domestically produced rescue parachutes were adopted to replace Soviet-designed parachute rescue systems.