Russians attack ambulance crew in Kherson region: Doctors were not injured

Russian occupation forces attacked an ambulance brigade from a UAV in Beryslav district of Kherson region.

This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Beryslav district, Russians attacked medics returning from a call from a UAV.

The car was damaged. Fortunately, the doctors were not injured.

