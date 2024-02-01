Russians attack ambulance crew in Kherson region: Doctors were not injured
Russian occupation forces attacked an ambulance brigade from a UAV in Beryslav district of Kherson region.
This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, in the Beryslav district, Russians attacked medics returning from a call from a UAV.
The car was damaged. Fortunately, the doctors were not injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password