EU offers Orban compromise to approve €50 billion in aid to Ukraine - Politico

EU leaders agree to a compromise with Hungary to approve €50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine and avoid a veto by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This was reported by Politico, citing three European diplomats, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that European leaders managed to convince Orban with three additions. One of them provides for an annual report by the European Commission on the implementation of the aid package.

In addition, there will be debates at the level of leaders on the implementation of the package.

Also, if necessary, in two years the European Council will ask the European Commission to propose a revision of the new budget.

In addition, a line referring to the December 2020 conclusions was added to the draft conclusions to ensure that the European Commission's assessment of the rule of law in Hungary is fair and objective.

The publication points out that Brussels considers these concessions insignificant, as the leaders avoided a scenario in which Orban would be able to veto funding for Ukraine every year. However, Orbán can declare victory at home, saying that Hungary has achieved the inclusion of a review of aid to Ukraine.

Orban's agreement was reached after meetings with small groups of leaders on Thursday. Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with the leaders of France, Germany and Italy, met behind closed doors with the Hungarian prime minister.

Other leaders then joined the meeting, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo.

Several diplomats denied that other concessions had been made to Orban, and that the increased pressure from the leaders made it clear to Budapest that there was no alternative to providing money to Ukraine.

EU Summit

On February 1, EU leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program.