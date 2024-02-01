MFA on decision of International Court of Justice: It leaves no doubt that Russia ignores international law

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the decision of the International Court of Justice on Russia’s financing of terrorism.

The corresponding commentary was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry reminded that it was the application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"The court found that Russia violated both international treaties.

This is the first time in history that the International Court of Justice has issued a final judgment on Russia's violations of international law," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the case documented a campaign of terrorist acts that began in 2014 and brought suffering to the Ukrainian people.

"Russia-controlled individuals and groups attacked Ukrainians, shelled civilian objects, and bombed peaceful cities. We are talking, in particular, about Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Kharkiv, Odesa. In addition, Russia has been carrying out a campaign aimed at the cultural destruction of ethnic groups of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied Crimea since 2014," the statement said.

"The decision of the International Court of Justice leaves no doubt that the Russian Federation is in violation of international law," the Foreign Ministry added.

As reported, on January 31, the International Court of Justice announced a ruling in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.