Adoption of 50 billion euros for Ukraine is step of historic scale - Kuleba

The European Council has decided to allocate 50 billion euros for Ukraine, which shows that the "fatigue" with Ukraine is not true.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful to the European Council for approving the decision to create a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine for 2024-2027. This shows that any talk of possible "fatigue" or "weakening support" is simply untrue," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, Europe has once again demonstrated its strength and ability to make important decisions independently of others.

"The EU is leading and setting an example for the rest of the world. It is also a clear sign that Putin's hopes to outlast the resolve of Ukraine and the world are in vain. I am deeply grateful to all EU foreign ministers who have contributed to this success," the Foreign Minister concluded.

EUR 50 billion in aid for Ukraine

On February 1, EU leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program.

The Ministry of Economy said that Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of €4.5 billion from the new EU aid package in March.

