Hungary will not have veto power in case of revision of decision to grant €50 billion to Ukraine in 2 years - Jozwiak
Hungary will have no veto power if, in two years’ time, the European Council decides to reconsider the decision to provide Ukraine with funds from the €50 billion aid package.
This was reported on Twitter by Radio Liberty's correspondent in Brussels, Rickard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.
"If necessary, in two years, the European Council will invite the Commission to submit a proposal to revise the amount. During this revision, Hungary will not have the veto power," the journalist said.
As a reminder, on February 1, the European Council agreed to allocate EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine. This decision was unanimously supported by all 27 EU members.
