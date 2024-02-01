Decision to provide €50 billion for Ukraine is in line with EU’s strategic interests - Metsola

The €50 billion financial assistance agreement approved today by 27 EU leaders is in line with the EU’s strategic interests and confirms that the EU is a reliable and predictable partner for Ukraine.

This was announced today in Brussels during a press conference after participating in the work of the special European Council by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I welcome the agreement reached on the provision of long-term financial support for Ukraine. This is good news. Ukraine is our priority, which is why we needed this agreement among all 27 member states and based on the EU budget. It gives us credibility, legitimacy and predictability. Because the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe," emphasized Metsola.

She noted that the EU must firmly adhere to the commitments it made two years ago, after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to stand by our country for as long as it takes.

"We made these commitments not only from a moral standpoint, but also from a strategic standpoint. We knew that the time would come when our world would be tested, and this moment has come now. In the European Parliament, we were very clear that there was no other option than to do exactly that (to approve financial assistance for Ukraine - ed.)," Metsola added.

EU summit

On February 1, EU leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program.