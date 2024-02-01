Situation on left bank of Dnipro river is constantly difficult. Ukrainian Armed Forces complicate occupants’ logistics in south - OC "South"

The situation on the left bank of the Dnipro River remains constantly difficult. Russian troops do not stop their assaults there, even when they have to minimize them.

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

"There were cases when they decided to make one assault per day. Over the past day (January 31 - ed.), 3 assaults were recorded. The previous day was marked by 15 assaults. So, having suffered losses, the enemy failed to gather the mood and people for the next powerful assaults. Therefore, they conducted only 3 attacks, but failed again," said Humeniuk.

She said that so far, the Russians have stopped digging trenches on the southern coast of Crimea and are now focused on the northern part, where they believe the left bank bridgehead of the Kherson region is very close to advance into Crimea.

"They are now more concerned about how the transport and logistics routes around the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges will work. They are concentrated there and around the M17 highway. They are more interested in mining the routes of possible advancement of the Defense Forces. They believe it will happen," said Humeniuk.

According to Humeniuk, the Defense Forces have managed to slow down and complicate the enemy's logistics. This leads to the fact that the enemy's losses are greater than the ways it replenishes its resources.

However, the spokeswoman emphasized that it is important to realize that the occupiers have enough resources on the left bank of mainland Ukraine to recover. They are able to replenish their resources by maneuvers between Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"But this includes difficulties with internal communication, the moral and psychological state of the troops. That is why this process is complicated for them. Even when new units are put on rotation, they are hardly involved in the process in a particular combat area," said Humeniuk.