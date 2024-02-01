Zelenskyy to EU leaders: Russia will receive million artillery shells from DPRK

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the EU summit, which on February 1 focused on helping Kyiv against the backdrop of Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Radio Liberty, the head of state reminded his partners of a promise that the European Union has not yet fulfilled.

"Russia's aggression against Europe... is now backed by another Russian ally, namely artillery shells and ballistic missiles from North Korea. They are already terrorizing our cities, in addition to the Iranian "Shahedin" destroying our civilian infrastructure. Intelligence confirms that Russia will receive a million artillery shells from Pyongyang. At the same time, unfortunately, the implementation of the European plan to supply Ukraine with a million artillery shells is being delayed. And this is also a signal of global competition in which Europe cannot afford to lose," the President of Ukraine said, calling for "unity in creating a fund to help Ukraine within our European Peace Fund."

Read more: Zelenskyy has his own vision of what should happen on battlefield. Generals do not always agree - author of book about President of Ukraine Shuster

"This is the kind of reliability and long-term support that we now have to put up against the challenges. At least 5 billion euros a year for 4 years. This is a clear priority," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, today EU leaders agreed to provide €50 billion in aid to Ukraine.