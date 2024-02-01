"Servant of People" Marikovskyi is suspected of false declaration of cryptocurrency worth almost UAH 25 million

The SAPO served a notice of suspicion to Oleksandr Marikovskyi, People’s Deputy from the Servant of the People party, of deliberately entering knowingly false information in the declaration.

According to Censor.NET, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported this in a telegram.

"On January 31, 2024, on behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor served a notice of suspicion to the current People's Deputy of Ukraine of intentionally entering knowingly false information in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government under the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", the statement said.

The People's Deputy's actions are qualified on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Koretsky, deputy of Poltava Regional Council, continues to own business in Russia, in particular hotel in suburbs of Moscow, where Russian military stays - mass media

In 2020, the said deputy declared cryptocurrency worth UAH 24.6 million, which allegedly belonged to him since 2019. However, the pre-trial investigation initiated by the NACP found that the cryptocurrency wallet, which the deputy indicated in his declaration, had never actually belonged to him - all transactions for the purchase of virtual currency were carried out by citizens of another state who were in no way related to the deputy.

The crime was detected and investigated under the supervision of SAPO prosecutors by NABU detectives in cooperation with the US authorities within the framework of international legal assistance.

Read more: Explosion in village council in Zakarpattia: Deputy Batryn, who detonated grenades during meeting, is to undergo forensic psychiatric expert examination

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, published in the telegram, the suspect is Oleksandr Marikovskyi, a member of the Servant of the People party.