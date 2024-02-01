With Meloni’s mediation, EU manages to reach agreement on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine - media

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the mediator in the creation of a €50 billion fund for Ukraine without Hungary’s veto. She has met for talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on several occasions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to il Giornale.

The publication's sources in the EU Council Presidency said that the Italian government played a "leading role" and that Giorgia Meloni "was the main actor in the mediation, which made it possible to reach a solution that brought everyone to agreement."

According to Italian sources in Brussels, the prime minister "started her diplomatic work several months ago," with talks and meetings that also included ministers and sherpas, and stepped it up since the December European Council summit, with commitments that peaked last week.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Meloni held three meetings with Orban on the EU's 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework, including a €50 billion financial assistance plan for Ukraine.

After a phone conversation on Tuesday and a meeting yesterday at the Amigo Hotel in Brussels, followed by a long night of delegation work, Meloni and Orban met again this morning, before the start of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

