EU will make all efforts to speed up delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by end of year - Michel

Ukraine will remain a priority for the EU, and military assistance will continue.

This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports.

"After almost two years of war, Ukraine remains and will remain a priority. We will continue our strong military assistance. Progress has been made in supporting Ukraine through the European Peace Facility, and we will make every effort to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the EU had supplied Ukraine with only a third of the promised one million artillery shells.

