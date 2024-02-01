German media: Pistorius is ’tired’ of discussions on Taurus supplies to Ukraine

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he was "tired" of discussions about the supply of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German media outlet NTV, Censor.NET reports.

For several months now, there have been discussions about the possible supply of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, the publication writes.

"Federal Defence Minister Pistorius is tired of the discussions, as he made clear in the Bundestag," the journalists note.

According to him, the debate is focused solely on a particular weapons system - "as if it were a question of whether we supply everything we can or whether we take some of the freedom and responsibility for making this decision ourselves."

