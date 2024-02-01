EU leaders to hold annual debates on €50 billion program for Ukraine

The European Union has disclosed details of the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion to Ukraine in 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility program. In particular, the leaders of the member states will hold annual debates on aid to Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

Support for Ukraine

Thus, EU leaders agreed that the EU Council will play a key role in managing the program for Ukraine. That is, decisions will be made by a qualified majority vote to approve and amend the program, as well as to approve and suspend payments based on the relevant assessments and proposals of the European Commission.

"On the basis of the European Commission's annual report on the implementation of the program for Ukraine, the European Council will hold annual debates on the implementation of the program in order to provide recommendations," the conclusions say.

Review of the aid program

The leaders also noted that, if necessary, in two years' time, the European Council could invite the European Commission to submit a proposal for consideration in the context of a new multi-annual financial framework.

According to media reports, the decision to debate the program and possibly revise the financial framework in two years is a compromise to avoid a veto by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

EU summit

On February 1, EU leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion package of support for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision to allocate €50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that the decision to provide €50 billion in aid is in the EU's strategic interests and confirms that the EU is a reliable and predictable partner for Ukraine.

