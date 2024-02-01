Draft law on mobilization still contains dubious provisions: it will be difficult to find votes for it in Rada - "servant of people" Cherniev

On the recommendation of the Verkhovna Rada, some of the "controversial provisions" were removed from the revised draft law on mobilization.

This was stated by People's Deputy from the Servant of the People and Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, the new version of the law retains and adds provisions that "raise doubts about their expediency".

He noted that the document contains many correct provisions: demobilization terms, additional leave, etc., but still needs to be finalized.

"In its current form, it will be difficult to find votes in the Rada for it. And we need to ensure that the mobilization is not disrupted because the state is under a huge threat today," Cherniev said.