Democratic mechanisms, fight against corruption and economic sustainability: EU names prerequisites for granting EUR 50 billion to Ukraine. DOCUMENT

The European Union has published the text of a decision to allocate EUR 50 billion to Ukraine in 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility program.

The relevant document was published by the European Commission, Censor.NET reports.

In the conclusions of the Summit of February 1, the European Union stated that Ukraine will be able to receive funds under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility program agreed at the Summit, subject to a number of preconditions.

"A precondition for support to Ukraine under the program is that Ukraine continues to maintain and respect effective democratic mechanisms, including a multi-party parliamentary system, the rule of law, and to guarantee respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities," the document says.

The EU leaders also emphasized that the European Commission and Ukraine should take all necessary measures to protect the EU's financial interests as part of the program. In particular, to prevent, detect and eliminate fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest and violations.

"The European Council emphasizes the need to strengthen Ukraine's ownership of recovery and reconstruction efforts through a plan to be prepared by the Ukrainian government that will set out the reform and investment agenda for Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Even before the adoption of the Plan, the widest possible participation of donors outside the European Union in the overall recovery and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine will be strongly encouraged," the document says.























