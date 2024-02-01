Russian soldier who tortured civilian Ukrainians in Kherson region sentenced to 12 years

An occupier who tortured civilians during the occupation of the Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

The occupier was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He received the maximum possible sentence for the crime - 12 years in prison.

It is reported that since the beginning of the occupation of the Kherson region, a serviceman of one of the units of the Russian armed forces was appointed the so-called "commandant-post commander" stationed in the urban-type settlement of Lazurne. The pseudo-commandant was responsible for the settlements of Lazurne, Prymorske, Kruhloozerka, Zaliznyi Port and the territory of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve.

According to the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the convict personally, as well as by giving instructions and orders, participated in the detention and torture of local residents with a pro-Ukrainian position, and illegally seized real estate.

"He and his accomplices, the Russian military, detained the head of one of the village councils in the Skadovsk district. He was held in the basement of a boarding house, where he was systematically beaten, threatened with death and shot over his head, imitating an execution. The man was demanded to provide information about pro-Ukrainian activists and local residents, and was also persuaded to cooperate," the prosecutor's office said.

