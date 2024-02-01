Draft law on mobilization will not be adopted quickly, many amendments are expected - "servant of people" Cherniev

Adoption of the new draft law on mobilization will take a long time.

This was stated by the People's Deputy from the Servant of the People and Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, the document will be submitted to the session hall after consideration by the relevant committee.

He noted that there are two options here: either the draft law will be finalized in the committee before the first reading, or it will be recommended to be adopted in the first reading to start the process and remove all "contradictory provisions" before the second reading.

"But the process of adopting the draft law as a whole will probably not be quick. In addition to the committee's proposals, we expect a significant number of amendments from our parliamentary colleagues," Chernev said.