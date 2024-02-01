EU has not created €20 billion special fund for military support for Ukraine: issue to be resolved by March

The EU leaders did not decide to create a special fund of 20 billion euros for military support for Ukraine at an extraordinary summit on February 1.

This is stated in a statement following the summit, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

In the section on military support for Ukraine, the European Council emphasized its readiness to continue to provide Ukraine with "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" through the European Peace Fund, the work of the EU training mission for the Ukrainian military and bilateral assistance.

The decision to create a special fund within the European Peace Facility to support Ukraine worth €20 billion for four years has not yet been approved - this issue is expected to be resolved by March.

The European Council has considered the proposed increase in the overall financial ceiling of the fund and invites the EU Council to "reach an agreement by early March 2024 on amendments to Council Decision (CFSP) 2021/509 based on the High Representative's proposal for a Support Fund for Ukraine and the proposed main instruments, taking into account the proposals of the Member States."