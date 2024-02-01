Ukraine is and will remain "absolute priority" for EU - Michel

European Council President Charles Michel assured that Ukraine will be an absolute priority for the EU.

He said that the European Council, which held a special meeting today in Brussels, sent a very powerful signal of support for the people of Ukraine, demonstrated the unity of the European Union for European citizens and made it clear to the Kremlin leadership that Europe did not allow itself to be intimidated.

"During the last European Council, we decided to start membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. Today, we have taken another step forward and reached a political decision by all 27 member states that will allow us to mobilize an additional 50 billion euros for the Ukraine Fund," the President of the European Council said.

According to him, this decision sends a very clear message to Ukrainians about our determination to support Ukraine, its freedom and its future.

"It is also a message of unity and leadership to our European population. It also shows that we are not intimidated by Russia, which violates international law. It is also a message to the United States and to the rest of the world to support Ukraine and its territorial integrity," Charles Michel added.

He emphasized that Ukraine is an "absolute priority" for the European Union and us, and will remain so in the future.

The politician also said that the EU leaders also discussed ways to increase military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, using the possibilities of the European Peace Fund, and instructed the defense ministers to finalize the proposal to speed up the delivery of weapons, ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine, which it needs to defend the state.

"We welcomed the political agreement to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. We will continue to work in this direction. We also discussed how to tackle the problem of sanctions evasion, to do everything possible to reduce the number of attempts to avoid restrictive measures against Russia and against the Kremlin," he said.

In addition, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that EU leaders have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine today.

"Today is indeed a very special day. The European Council has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to stand by Ukraine. We all know that Ukraine is fighting for us today. So we will support them (Ukrainians) with the necessary funding, and we will give them the much-needed predictability that they deserve. I think that this 50 billion euros over four years also sends a very strong message to Putin, on the second anniversary of his brutal invasion [of Ukraine - ed.

Earlier today, Charles Michel said that EU leaders had agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine.

