As result of shelling of Beryslav by Russians, two foreign volunteers were killed and three wounded

During the shelling of Beryslav by Russian troops, 2 foreigners were killed and 3 others were injured.

This is reported in the telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Beryslav, the enemy once again insidiously fired at civilians. Two men were killed as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. Three men and one woman were also wounded," the statement said.

According to police, the victims were French citizens. Three of the wounded, including a woman, are also foreigners. The fourth man who was injured is a 41-year-old resident of Odesa. All the victims came to Kherson region as volunteers. As a result of the attack, their vehicles were severely damaged.

It is noted that the injured and dead were taken to the hospital by police and paramedics. The victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

