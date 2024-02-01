Zaluzhnyi explains on what Ukraine should focus its efforts in 2024

In 2024, Ukraine needs to focus on creating a system of support for the Defense Forces, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare, and master new capabilities for combat operations.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in his article, Censor.NET reports.

"In 2024, we need to focus our main efforts on:

creating a system for providing the Defense Forces with high-tech means;

introducing a new philosophy of preparation and conduct of military operations, taking into account the limitations;

as a result, to acquire new capabilities for warfare in the shortest possible time.

Thus, we are saying that in modern conditions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other components of the state defense forces, have the capabilities that allow not only to destroy the enemy, but also ensure the existence of the state itself. Therefore, it is imperative to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the new conditions of war to maximize the accumulation of the latest combat potential, which will allow us to inflict maximum damage on the enemy with fewer resources, stop the aggression and protect Ukraine from it in the future," Zaluzhnyi stated.