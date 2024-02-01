Defense Forces need to create new state system of technological re-equipment: it will take up to five months - Zaluzhnyi

In Ukraine, the Defense Forces need to create a completely new state system of technological rearmament. According to partners. It can take up to five months to create such a system with the required production volume.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in his article, Censor.NET reports.

"In order to master new forms and methods (of warfare - Ed.), the Defense Forces need to create a completely new state system of technological rearmament, which will include subsystems:

development and scientific support;

production and maintenance;

personnel training and generalization of combat experience;

employment of troops;

flexible financing;

logistics.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi explains on what Ukraine should focus its efforts in 2024

Most likely, each of the subsystems will require separate research and development in the future, but it is already safe to say that the system should be holistic and flexible in terms of the actors that can be involved, as well as in terms of financing and changes in production.

Undoubtedly, all this will take time, but time is of the essence.

Taking into account the existing application system, the technical solutions found and the already established management system and experience gained, as well as the views of partners in the current environment, the creation of such a system with the required production volume may take up to five months. This period is due to the need to create appropriate organizational structures and staff them, train personnel, provide resources, create the necessary infrastructure, logistics and develop a doctrinal framework," Zaluzhnyi said.