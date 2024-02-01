ENG
Von der Leyen talks to Biden after EU decision on €50 billion for Ukraine: We will jointly support Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden after EU leaders approved 50 billion euros.

Von der Leyen reported this on Twitter (X), Censor.NET reports.

According to the President of the European Commission, during a "great phone conversation" preceding the decision on 50 billion euros, she and Biden "agreed that Ukraine needs to continue to receive broad support from its partners."

"We will jointly support Ukraine as long as necessary," she concluded.

