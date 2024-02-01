It is necessary to create a new operations design based on existing technological capabilities - Zaluzhnyi

Ukraine should create a new design of operations, taking into account its technological potential, to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in his article, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zaluzhnyi, such operations should be based primarily on creating decisive conditions on the battlefield and achieving the appropriate effects that will contribute to the realization of the operation's goal.

These conditions include:

Achieving absolute air superiority, especially at altitudes that provide effective strike, reconnaissance, surveillance and logistics;

depriving the enemy of the ability to conduct offensive or defensive actions;

increasing the mobility of its troops and completely limiting the mobility of enemy troops;

safe access to the designated frontiers, taking control of important areas of the terrain;

depriving the enemy of the opportunity to restore the lost position and increase efforts.

Read more: Defense Forces need to create new state system of technological re-equipment: it will take up to five months - Zaluzhnyi

"At first glance, these are absolutely conservative and classical conditions, the achievement of which is served by long-standing forms and methods. But this is only at first glance, since the means of achieving them have already changed, and the old means, unfortunately, are increasingly a dream for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the ways of achieving them are changing," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.

He explained that in order to realize the conditions, it is already necessary to consider them as separate:

operation to create a digital field;

operation to control the electronic environment;

operation of combined unmanned aerial and cyber strikes;

logistics operation.

Zaluzhnyi noted that all these operations are already being mastered and developed. They are carried out according to a single concept and plan, are coordinated and interconnected, but differ in content.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi explains on what Ukraine should focus its efforts in 2024

Regarding the conduct of direct operations to achieve effects, he clarified that they are likely to be essentially defensive and offensive in their content, but they can be different in their method of execution:

an operation to reduce the enemy's economic potential;

operation of complete isolation and exhaustion;

robotic search and strike operation;

robotic operation to control the crisis area;

psychological operation with strike means;

defense technological non-contact operation.

"This list of operations will grow steadily with the development of the means themselves, and, of course, will prompt changes in doctrinal documents and the formation of a completely new philosophy of training and combat operations. The emergence of new independent operations or their combination leads to the need to create a new organizational structure. All of this will be possible if state institutions respond flexibly and quickly to changes," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces summarized.

Read more: EU will make all efforts to speed up delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by end of year - Michel