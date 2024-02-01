There were 58 combat engagements over last day. 20 of them were in Avdiivka direction - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on February 1, 2024.

"The seven hundred and eighth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 58 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy launched 2 missile attacks, one of them with an X-59 guided missile at the civilian infrastructure of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. The occupants also carried out 66 air strikes, fired 38 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilian casualties. Residential private and apartment buildings, schools and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes near the towns of Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv region. More than 40 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy in Chernihiv region; Volfine, Katerynivka, Volodymyrivka, Pysarivka in Sumy region; Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupants also launched air strikes near the settlements of Kolodyazne, Synkivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled an attack near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched an air strike near Spirne in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 attacks near Avdiivka and another 5 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the towns of Sukha Balka, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne and Orlivka in Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohirivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 11 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Kostyantynivka and Yelizavetivka in the Donetsk region. The occupants' artillery and mortar fire hit such settlements in Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vuhledar, Novodonetske and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders launched an air strike near Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, 13 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Novokaira, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Krynky in Kherson region. The city of Kherson and Solonchaky, Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region were subjected to artillery shelling by the occupiers. The enemy also fired from multiple rocket launchers near the settlements of Olhivka, Krynky, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Chornobaivka in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops struck at 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery pieces and an enemy electronic warfare station.

Also, on the night of February 1, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a missile boat of the 41st Brigade of Missile Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the western part of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the General Staff informs.

