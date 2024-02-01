Ukraine could annually receive up to 15 billion euros from frozen Russian assets - Tusk

If the EU makes the appropriate decision, Ukraine could receive up to 15 billion euros annually in interest accrued on frozen Russian assets.

This was stated by the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk at a press conference in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to Tusk, during the negotiations on a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, Poland will demand a wide range of sanctions measures, as well as that Ukraine could use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

The Prime Minister of Poland noted that if an unequivocal agreement could be reached that "the interest will work in favor of Ukraine," up to 15 billion euros could be transferred to Ukraine annually from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

"After talking, in particular, with the President of the European Commission, I have hope, close to certainty, that we will find a solution in this matter and it will not require any big discussion or a vote of 27 countries. We will find some ways to make this money work partially for Ukraine," Tusk said.

In addition, Warsaw has demands, for example, to ban the export of nuclear fuel from Russia. However, Tusk acknowledged that this would be difficult to achieve, as a number of EU countries use Russian nuclear fuel.