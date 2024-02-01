Austria is financing protective equipment for Ukraine through EU Peace Fund. We are fully on board and in solidarity with sanctions against Russia - Chancellor Nehammer

Austria plays a constructive role in supporting Ukraine but as a neutral country. In particular, it makes contributions to the EU Peace Fund for protective equipment.

Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have a very clear position here, we are a neutral country. We have always abstained constructively from the so-called Peace Fund. This means that we also make contributions, but not for weapons and ammunition, but for protective equipment," he commented on the possibility of Austria providing armed support to Ukraine.

According to the chancellor, this issue is "well regulated and clearly defined" in the EU, so it is possible to check "that this money is not used for other purposes."

At the same time, the head of the Austrian government assured of Austria's support for Ukraine and the EU sanctions against Russia.

"We are fully on board and in solidarity with the sanctions against the Russian Federation. Ukraine needs support. And Austria plays a constructive role in this, but as a neutral country," said Nehammer.