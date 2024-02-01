Romanian Chief of General Staff Gheorghiță calls for preparations for possible war with Russia: "Putin will escalate in near future"

Chief of the General Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces Gheorghiță Vlad expects escalation on the part of the Russian Federation and believes that the population of Europe, including Romania, should prepare for the possible spread of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine.

He said this in an interview on February 1, Censor.NET reports, with reference to European Pravda.

Vlad emphasized that Russia "has become a problem for the world order and for democracy," so it is actually waging war not just on Ukraine, but "on the democratic world." "The population of Romania, like the entire population of the European Union, Europe, should be worried, and we must take appropriate measures to be ready," he added.

Read more: It is necessary to create a new operations design based on existing technological capabilities - Zaluzhnyi

"I'm more than sure that President Putin will escalate in the near future," Vlad said.

The Romanian top military official called on NATO countries to replenish their weapons stockpiles and prepare their populations, possibly by introducing voluntary military service for the entire population.

Read more: Truck traffic resumed on border with Romania at Diakove-Halmeu checkpoint, - State Customs Service

In Romania, Vlad called for legal reforms to enable the country to defend itself against Russian drones. According to him, the Romanian side failed to shoot down at least one Russian drone because the legislation did not allow it.