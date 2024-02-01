Russians shelled Sumy region 23 times during day. 107 explosions were recorded

On February 1, the Russian army fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 107 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka communities were shelled.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the following areas were shelled:

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (7 explosions) and artillery (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: mortar attacks were carried out (11 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: 2 UAVs (FPV drones) were fired upon, as well as mortar (13 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions) attacks.

Velyka Pysarivka community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion) and mortar (11 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions) fire was recorded.

Yunakivka community: UAV (FPV drone) shelling (3 explosions), dropping of grenade launcher fragmentation rounds from UAV (6 explosions), artillery shelling (20 explosions) and grenade launcher (7 explosions).

Read more: Russians shell four communities in Sumy region