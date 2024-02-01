If Russia wants to demilitarize Ukraine, it must first withdraw its military - United States Department of State on Putin’s statement on demilitarized zone

The U.S. State Department responds to Putin’s statement on the demilitarized zone between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

He commented on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's statement on the buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia, noting that it is "difficult for him to understand how a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia can be implemented when Russian soldiers are currently on Ukrainian territory."

"It is somewhat difficult to have a demilitarized zone when Russian forces continue to operate on the Ukrainian side of the border, and Putin has made it clear that he is not going to change his goals of capturing and subjugating Ukraine. If Russia really wants to show its interest in a demilitarized zone, the best place to start is to demilitarize the parts of Ukraine where Russian soldiers are stationed," the spokesman emphasized.

