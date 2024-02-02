During day there were 63 military clashes, enemy attacked Armed Forces of Ukraine in 7 directions, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack by the occupiers near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 6 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 11 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Niva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an attack by the occupiers near Robotino, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 14 unsuccessful assault actions.