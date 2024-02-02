Only children, teachers and preschool teachers will be allowed to enter shelters of schools and kindergartens - Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which shelters in schools and kindergartens during full-time education are available only to participants in the educational process.

"The shelters of educational institutions during the educational process in the full-time form of education are available only to participants in the educational process," the statement said.

According to the resolution, shelters should be located within walking distance of citizens:

up to 300 meters - for multi-storey buildings, high-rise buildings and high-rise buildings, as well as for business entities classified as civil protection;

up to 500 meters - for mid-rise and low-rise buildings.

The document also states that educational institutions are not required to keep records of shelters.

As a reminder, in October 2023, Kyiv banned unauthorized persons from staying in shelters at kindergartens.