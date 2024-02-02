Hungarian farmers to protest against agricultural imports on Ukraine’s border on February 9

Next Friday, 9 February, Hungarian farmers are preparing to protest on the border with Ukraine near the town of Záhony against the EU’s extension of the preferential trade regime with Ukraine, particularly for grain.

This is reported by Telex, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the head of the Association of Hungarian Farmers' Associations (Magosz), Istvan Jakab, said that they were dissatisfied with the European Commission's plans to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties for Ukrainian exports to the EU, as they would have to compete with products whose production "does not have to take into account any EU requirements".

The union said that farmers "support the Hungarian government, which protects their interests from Brussels".

Also, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said that the European Commission's proposal to extend the preferential trade regime with Ukraine "does not offer any solutions" to the issue of Ukrainian grain, so Hungary plans to maintain its national ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

